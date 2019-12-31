Khachi is new Chief Secy in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: Anil Kumar Khachi, a 1986 batch IAS officer, was on Tuesday appointed as new Chief Secretary in Himachal Pradesh. Khachi, currently additional Chief Secretary (Finance and Planning), will replace Dr Srikant Baldi, who retired from the All India Service (IAS), after serving the state for 34 years.



State government led by Jai Ram Thakur has already rewarded Baldi ( 1985 –batch officer) with a post retirement position as Chairman Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) –a newly set-up statutory body aimed to protect the interests of home buyers and boost investments in the housing sector.

Khachi, known as one of the outstanding IAS officers in state, had served the central government twice beside holding several important positions in the state government, apart from Deputy Commissioner Kullu.

Khachi hails from Kumarsain area of Shimla district.

It will be interesting to watch his tenure after Baldi had served Additional Chief Secretary under the the Congress government and successive BJP government led by Jai Ram Thakur though he was initially choice of Prem Kumar Dhumal, earlier BJP Chief Minister in the finance department.

Baldi played key role in recent Global Investors meet and ground breaking ceremony of projects worth Rs 13,500 crore last week.

In an administrative reshuffle consequent on appointment of Khachi as Chief Secretary, the government appointed Prabodh Saxena as new finance secretary of the state. Ram Subhag Singh, Additional Chief secretary, (Forest), wil hold additional charge of the Multi-Purpose projects (MMP) and power while Rajneesh, who returned from the Centre, gets charge as secretary, Information and Public relations, besides environment chairman, HP pollution Control Board.

R D Dhiman additional chief secretary (Health ) has been given additional charge of Tourism and civil aviation.