Key accused of Moosewala's murder held after he fled from Punjab Police's custody

New Delhi: In a breakthrough, the Special Cell of the Delhi police arrested the key member of the infamous Lawrance Bishnoi gang identified as Deepak aka Teenu who fled from the custody of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) unit of Punjab's Mansa police a couple of weeks ago, the officials informed on Wednesday. Deepak aka Teenu is also a key accused in Siddhu Moosewala's murder. This was not the first time when Deepak Teenu fled from police custody, in 2017 he run away from the custody of Haryana Police as well. When Deepak Tinu escaped from the custody of the Punjab Police, the Punjab Police were in a lot of disgrace. This was the reason that the Punjab Police immediately dismissed the CIA in charge Preetpal Singh. The Special Cell arrested the accused from a village in Rajasthan's Ajmer, 5 Chinese made hand grenades and 2 highly sophisticated automatic pistols have also been recovered from his possession, Special CP of the Special Cell HGS Dhaliwal mentioned. According to the special cell, Deepak Tinu was hiding in Gugahedi of Hanuman Garh in Rajasthan (India-Pakistan border) directly after absconding from Mansa.



After which he was hiding in Bikaner, Jaipur, and then Ajmer. Deepak Tinu was stopped in Ajmer at the old hideout of Anandpal, a notorious gangster of his time in Rajasthan, Dhaliwal said.

During this period, Deepak Tinu was constantly getting the support of Goldi Brar and for which he was getting help from two gangsters of the Lawrance gang Sampat Nehra and Anmol Bishnoi. Their other aide Rohit Godara is currently operating from Azerbaijan while Jack is from Europe. According to the Special Cell, Deepak Teenu was getting logistic and financial support from Azerbaijan and Europe. Even it was also planned to make a fake passport for Deepak and drive him abroad.

The conspiracy was larger. The Special Cell also mentioned that a consignment of hand grenades and weapons from Pakistan through drones was to be used to carry out a large high-profile massacre. Further investigation is in process.