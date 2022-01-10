Kerala: SFI activist stabbed to death

Idukki: A Students Federation of India (SFI) activist was stabbed to death at the Idukki Engineering College here on Monday, allegedly by Youth Congress activists,



police said. Dheeraj Rajendan (21), a Kannur resident, and two others were attacked at around 1 PM, they said.

"College election works have been going on in the college for the last few days. There were minor issues between both the student organisations. He was shifted to a medical college here but could not be saved," police told the news agency.

Abjijith and Amal are the two other students who were injured in the attack. Police said the condition of one person is serious.

Police said as per preliminary investigation, it was a Youth Congress district leader Nikhil Paily who reached the college with a gang from outside and stabbed Dheeraj and others and escaped from the campus.