Kerala school students to learn English at hi-tech IT labs
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has launched E3 (Enjoy, Enhance & Enrich) an ambitious project for enhancing and enriching the English language proficiency of students by making use of hi-tech lab facilities in schools, said an official.
This programme is apart from the Kerala government's Public Education Rejuvenation Mission, as successive governments in the state have been working on it.
K. Anvar Sadath, CEO, KITE, said, the project aims to enhance and enrich English learning of students in an enjoyable atmosphere effectively making use of technology in schools.
"This is achieved using three components - Samagra e-Library, e-Language lab and e-Broadcast. One lakh school teachers will be trained during the summer vacation and the project will be implemented in the new academic year," said Sadath.
Samagra e-Library is a digital repository of international standard digital books which will be available to students in audio and video formats.
The second is e-Language lab, which will have language lab software that will provide opportunities for students to enhance their listening, speaking, reading, writing, pronunciation, grammar and vocabulary.
The third component is e-Broadcast which includes multimedia programmes. The broadcast lessons will help learners use English in conversational and academic contexts in an interactive mode.
The Director of General Education will monitor the implementation of the project in schools by teachers.
