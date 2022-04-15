Kerala: PFI activist hacked to death in front of father

Palakkad (Kerala): A political killing rocked Kerala on the day of Vishu as a local leader of the Popular Front of India (PFI), an Islamist outfit, was allegedly hacked to death in front of his father in Palakkad district on Friday.

Subair, 43, was allegedly hacked to death at Elappully in the district on Friday afternoon, police said. He was rushed to the hospital by the locals immediately after the incident but could not be saved.

PFI's president of the Para area committee, Subair, was allegedly hit by a car while on a bike with his father and attacked using sharp-edged weapons.

Subair's father, who allegedly suffered injuries after falling from the bike, has been admitted to a hospital, police said. The incident occurred when they were returning home after offering prayers in a nearby mosque.

After reviewing the situation with top police officials of the district, Palakkad SP R Viswanadh said Subair's father has given a statement regarding the RSS enmity

with his son.