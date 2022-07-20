Kerala in-flight protest case: Cong leader held; gets bail
Thiruvananthapuram: The ongoing political row in Kerala over the in-flight protest staged by Youth Congress activists against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took a dramatic turn on Tuesday with the police probing the case arresting Congress leader K S Sabarinadhan, accusing him of hatching a conspiracy behind the action.
In a setback to the LDF government in the state, a court here granted bail to Sabarinathan later in the day.
The court, while granting bail, directed him to appear before the investigating officer in the next three days for interrogation and produce his mobile phone if required by the investigating officer.
He has also been asked to furnish a bail bond of Rs 50,000.
Emerging from the court after securing bail, Sabarinadhan, flanked by Congress MLAs P C Vishnunath and Shafi Parambil, lashed out at Chief Minister Vijayan calling him a "coward" who fears people's protest and alleged that the state under his rule has become a "banana republic."
