Kerala House passes resolution, demands recall of administrator

Thiruvananthapuram: Expressing solidarity with the people of Lakshadweep, the Kerala Legislative Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution demanding the recall of island administrator Praful Khoda Patel and requesting the immediate intervention of the Centre to protect the lives and livelihood of the islanders.



With this, Kerala has become the first state in the country to come up with a resolution to support the people of the union territory over the recent developments.

An archipelago located in the Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep is witnessing protests by local people for some days over the recent actions and administrative reforms being implemented by Patel.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan moved the government resolution, the first such motion in the 15th state Assembly, reminiscing the historic and cultural bond between Kerala and Lakshadweep and criticising the Centre for allegedly trying to destroy the natural democracy there.

Stating that the future of Lakshadweep is a matter of concern, he said any attempt to undermine its unique culture and indigenous lifestyle is unacceptable.

Anyone who upholds Constitutional values should register a strong disagreement against the actions of the administrator of Lakshadweep, the Chief Minister urged.

Setting aside their political differences, members of the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front and the Congress- headed United Democratic Front unanimously backed the resolution, except some amendments suggested by the latter.

The hard-hitting resolution alleged that attempts were being made to impose "saffron agendas" and "corporate interests" by destroying the unique way of life of Lakshadweep people.

The implementation of the agenda, rolled out in the name of reforms, began with painting coconut trees with saffron colour and has now grown to the level of destroying the traditional habitat, life and natural relationships of the island dwellers, it alleged.

Steps have been taken to bring in the Goondas Act in the islands, where the crime rate is exceptionally low, it said, adding that such measures were in anticipation of any protests and to silence any voice of dissent.

"A dictatorial system of governance is being developed through these measures,"

it said.

Pointing out that the authorities also aimed at destroying their traditional livelihood of fishing, the resolution said sheds where the fishermen's boats and nets are kept have been "rampantly destroyed."