Kerala HC rejects Swapna Suresh's bail plea

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea moved by Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the sensational gold smuggling in the diplomatic bags case, and co-accused Sarith P S, saying the offences she has been booked for in the conspiracy FIR were bailable and he was not even an accused in the case.

Suresh and Sarith had moved a joint plea seeking protection from arrest in the case lodged by police on the complaint of a ruling LDF MLA's complaint alleging conspiracy behind her revelations against him, the Chief Minister and his family.