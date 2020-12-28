Kerala Guv gives nod for Spl Assembly session

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday gave his assent for convening the state assembly for a one-day special session on December 31 to discuss and pass a resolution against the three contentious central farm laws against which farmers are agitating



in Delhi.

Raj Bhavan sources said that the Governor has given the nod for the session, days after the CPI-M led LDF government sent a fresh proposal to convene the assembly after he had turned down an earlier recommendation.

Even for the December 31 session, Khan sought some clarifications and the government had provided them.

The session would be for a duration of one hour and commence at 9 AM, assembly sources said.

In an unprecedented move, the Governor had earlier declined nod for the special session on December 23 to discuss the contentious laws, saying Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had not addressed the question raised by him on the nature of emergency warranating the very brief session.

In a letter to Vijayan, the Governor had also stated that the government wanted the special session to "discuss a problem for which you have no jurisdiction to offer any

solution".

Vijayan had shot off a letter to Khan on Tuesday describing as regrettable his decision while asserting that the governor was bound by the advice of the Council of Ministers and that moving resolutions and conducting discussions in the assembly "cannot be regulated by gubernatorial powers".