Kerala govt sends ordinance to axe Guv as Chancellor to Raj Bhavan

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPI(M)-led government in Kerala on Saturday sent its ordinance to remove the Governor from the post of Chancellor of universities in the state, to the Raj Bhavan for approval, days after the cabinet had taken a decision in this connection.



Raj Bhavan sources confirmed that the ordinance to replace the Governor as Chancellor of varsities and appoint eminent academicians in that role, has reached its office for the assent of Arif Mohammed Khan.

However, it is unlikely for the Governor to promulgate the ordinance soon as the tussle between him and the state government over the issue is yet to die down, sources added.

The Pinarayi Vijayan-headed government on Wednesday had decided to come out with the ordinance, a move opposed by both the Congress and BJP.

The opposition parties have alleged that the cabinet decision was aimed at turning universities in Kerala into "Communist centres".

Meanwhile, ministers P Rajeeve and V Sivankutty expressed hope that the Governor would promulgate the ordinance without any delay.

When journalists pointed out the Governor's recent reported statement that he would send the ordinance to the President, Law Minister P Rajeeve said he does not think that a person upholding a constitutional post would say so without even seeing the document.

"I have not seen his interviews completely. But I don't think that a person holding a constitutional position would say so. Those holding a constitutional position cannot approach any matter with prejudice. So, if he had said that he would send it to the President even before seeing it, that means he is prejudiced," the minister said.

As per the Constitution, it is the Governor who should promulgate the ordinance and it is his right to take any decision in this regard, he said.

The Constitution is supreme and everyone should act in accordance with its rules and principles, the Law Minister added. Minister V Sivankutty accused the Khan of taking a stand creating hurdles not only in the education sector but also in the overall development arena of the southern state. The language that Khan used against the Chief Minister was not appropriate for the top position that the former holds, he claimed.

People of the state were concerned about the stand taken by the Governor as development initiatives were affected as he goes after controversies, the minister added.