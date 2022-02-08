Kerala Governor Khan okays amendment of Lokayukta Act

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday gave his assent to the ordinance promulgated by the Left government of the State to curb the powers of Lokayukta.

The decision of the Governor was criticised by the Opposition Congress party which alleged that there was a deal between the ruling Left and the BJP and that they would legally fight against it.

The CPI, an ally of the ruling Left, also expressed displeasure over it while the Assembly session is scheduled a week away.

The Governor signed the ordinance a day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan apprised Khan of the circumstances that led to an ordinance to amend the Lokayukta Act. Sources from the Governor's office confirmed that Khan has signed

the ordinance.

The Congress has been urging the Governor to not sign the ordinance by saying the CPI(M)-led dispensation was trying to promulgate it at a time when complaints of several irregularities of the government were pending.

"We have not taken a different stand but only raised one question that is what was the emergency situation forcing the government to take the path of ordinance. Even now, we do not have any clarity on that matter. We hope the government will issue a statement when the Bill is introduced in the Assembly on why an ordinance was issued urgently," CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran told the reporters.