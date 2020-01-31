Kerala girl with coronavirus, moved to Thrissur hospital

Thrissur (Kerala): The Kerala girl who has been the first patient to test positive for coronavirus case in India, has been shifted to the Thrissur Medical College hospital and her condition is improving, according to health authorities.

According to the latest figures 1,053 people in various parts of the state are under observation for suspected cases of coronavirus, with 15 people kept in isolation wards in various hospitals in the state.

It was on Thursday that state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja told the media that a girl student who arrived here from China's Wuhan (where the virus was first reported) was the first confirmed case of the virus in the country.

Shailaja has since reached Thrissur and has met the district administration officials from all sectors for an effective coordination to see that every mandated protocol according to the WHO guidelines are carried out.

On Friday, it has been decided to contact all the passengers who travelled on a private airline flight from Kolkata to Cochin on January 23 -- the flight that the girl student was travelling.

It was on January 22 that this girl travelled from Beijing to Kolkata.

The health authorities have asked the people of the state not to panic but to be aware of the dangers of the virus and to seek immediate medical care, if need arises.