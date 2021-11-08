Kerala clocks 7,124 new Covid cases, 201 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram: After crossing the 50-lakh mark in the total COVID-19 cases two days ago, Kerala recorded 7,124 fresh Coronavirus infections and 201-related deaths which raised the caseload to 50,15,505 and the fatalities to 33,716.

With 7,488 more people recovering from the virus since Saturday, the total recoveries touched 49,08,857 and the active cases reached 72,310 on Sunday, an official press release said.

Of the 201 deaths, 21 were reported over the last few days, 153 were those which were not confirmed until June 18 last year due to lack of adequate documentation and 27 were designated as COVID deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions, the release said.

As many as 65,306 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 1,061 cases followed by Thiruvananthapuram (1,052) and Thrissur (726).

Of the new cases, 29 were health workers, 23 from outside the State and 6,713 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 359. There are currently 2,35,910 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 2,29,289 are in home or institutional quarantine and 6,621 in hospitals.