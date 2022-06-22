Kejriwal's next rally in Kullu on June 25
Shimla: First Mandi, then Kangra and Hamirpur and now Kullu – AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal appears to have already drawn up an ambitious road map for Himachal Pradesh, the hill state where he is asking for 'one chance' to govern the state and mark a difference.
Till now, Himachal has witnessed a swapping of the power between the Congress and BJP as no third alternative ever found a foothold in the hill state going to the polls in November-December 2022.
Arun Sharma, a Congress leader in Kullu, who had recently jumped the fence to join the APP says,"The people of the state are fed-up with both the parties and they are seeing the emergence of the third alternative for the next poll. Since Kejriwal had set out a different model of governance in Delhi, and now has also captured power in Punjab, he is sensing a positive outcome in Himachal".
Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will be arriving on June 25 in Kullu – a district known for its deity culture and some of the landmark tourists destinations like Rohtang Tunnel.
