Kejriwal's 11-point guarantee to improve Punjab's cities

Chandigarh: AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday promised that the AAP will implement a "eleven-point guarantee" to improve Punjab's cities, if the AAP comes to power.



The guarantees include cleanliness, garbage disposal and solid waste management, doorstep delivery of services, all power cables to be laid underground, hospitals and government schools will be improved, round-the-clock supply of power and drinking water.

"On one hand there are parties which are only doing dirty politics, corruption and trading barbs. On the other hand, there is an honest party, the AAP, which has come out with a clear agenda for Punjab's development and future".

"We don't do corruption, we don't trade barbs or do dirty politics. We know how to work and we have shown that in Delhi," Kejriwal said.

The Congress ruled Punjab for 26 years and the Badals for 19 years. People are fed up with them, he claimed.

Kejriwal assured traders that no new tax will be imposed for the next five years, CCTV cameras will be installed to curb crime and all markets in cities will be developed.

Days after the AAP government was accused of obstructing the release of 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar, Kejriwal accused the SAD of doing "dirty politics" over the issue.

Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal had recently sought the immediate release of Bhullar in the "larger interest of consolidating peace and communal harmony" in Punjab.

Bhullar was convicted in connection with the killing of nine people and injuring of 31 in the blast. He was awarded the death penalty by a designated TADA court in August 2001 but his capital punishment was commuted to life sentence by the Supreme Court in 2014.

Badal had urged Kejriwal not to allow a "communal bias or political or electoral opportunism to dictate his decision and refusal to grant immediate clearance for Bhullar's release".

Asked about allegations levelled by the SAD over the issue, Kejriwal said, "It is a sensitive issue and the SAD is doing dirty politics over it. We strongly condemn it."

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, the apex religious body of the Sikhs, had slammed the AAP dispensation for its "negative attitude" towards Bhullar's release and demanded intervention of the Government of India in the matter.

Punjab goes to polls on February 20 and the SAD has been targeting the AAP over the issue.

While interacting with reporters, Kejriwal was asked about the Congress targeting him for tendering an apology to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

He countered, saying what had stopped them (the Congress) from arresting the SAD leader when a lower court in Mohali had earlier dismissed his anticipatory bail in the case.