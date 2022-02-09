Kejriwal urges voters of Uttarakhand to give AAP a chance

New Delhi: AAP's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the voters of Uttarakhand to give his party a chance in the upcoming state elections while promising that his government will transform the neighbouring state in five years.



The CM said asked the people to remain loyal to the party you are in but vote for AAP which will bring a fresh perspective with an honest CM candidate.

"You gave 10 years to Congress, 11 to BJP but they both wreaked havoc on the people and hindered the development of Uttarakhand. We have proved our potential in Delhi, and will do the same here," he said.

He said that the supporters of BJP and Congress will also benefit from free education and healthcare, 24x7 free electricity, and unemployment allowance while giving either of the opposition party five more years will not change anything.

"Our one request to you, the people of Uttarakhand, is that this election season, you vote for us, regardless of your party allegiance to BJP or the Congress or any other party. This time, for once, I appeal to the people to push the button for AAP while voting," he said.

Kejriwal said that his party has new ideas and a comprehensive agenda for the development and prosperity of Uttarakhand.

"We will transform the government schools, mirroring our Delhi model. Yet again, the children of Congress members or supporters will benefit from our work. We will create and provide jobs for the youth of Uttarakhand. And an unemployment allowance till said jobs are secured," he promised.

Uttarakhand owes 72,000 crores as debt thanks to the debacles of the BJP and Congress over 21 years, the AAP said in a statement while adding that they will not only end corruption but also make the state debt free.