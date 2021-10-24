Kejriwal to visit Ayodhya on Oct 26

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that he will visit Ayodhya on October 26.

"I will be going to Ayodhya on Tuesday to pray to Lord Shri Ram for the well-being and progress of Delhi and its people and to seek blessings for a happy and healthy life for all of us," he added. The chief minister was speaking at the 'Agr-Samagam' held at the Delhi Legislative Assembly to commemorate Agrasen Jayanti.

Kejriwal also announced that he along with his Cabinet colleagues will perform a puja on the occasion of Diwali that will be telecast live on television. "I would like to inform you all that this year on Diwali, I will perform the puja with my cabinet ministers at 7 PM which will be telecast live. I urge you all to join us virtually by celebrating Diwali with your TV on," he said.