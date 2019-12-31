Kejriwal solely responsible for Delhi's 'poor' ranking in cleanliness survey: Puri

New Delhi: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday blamed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for being "solely responsible" for Delhi's "poor" ranking in the Centre's cleanliness survey.

The Union housing and urban affairs minister said other areas in the National Capital Region (NCR) were doing better than Delhi in cleanliness.

Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for the fourth time in a row. Bhopal stood second in first-quarter results (April to June), while Rajkot grabbed the second spot in second-quarter results (July-September).