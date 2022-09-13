Kejriwal promises corruption-free govt

Ahmedabad: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday promised to provide the people of Gujarat a "corruption-free" government if the Aam Aadmi Party comes to power in the state currently governed by the BJP.



The AAP's national convener announced that if his party voted to power in Gujarat, where the Assembly elections are due later this year, it will ensure its chief minister, ministers as well as lawmakers from other parties and government officers do not indulge in corruption and are jailed if caught doing so.

"Whosoever I met in Gujarat said there is corruption everywhere. One has to pay bribe to get a government work done. There is corruption at the lower level and at the top also there are scams. If one speaks against it, he is threatened...there is corruption and hooliganism everywhere in Gujarat," Kejriwal claimed.

"Today, I give a guarantee that when the AAP forms government in Gujarat, it will provide a corruption-free and fear-free government," he said.

Kejriwal also promised to stop "illegal businesses" of present ministers and government officers in Gujarat.