Kejriwal in UP: Vote for AAP if you want schools, hospitals

New Delhi: AAP's National Convener Arvind Kejriwal while campaigning for his party in UP said that BJP only knows how to build Shamshan Ghats, and if people want schools and hospitals then they should vote for AAP.



He further said that the ruling party not only builds Shamshad ghats but also ensures that the public end up there. "I believe they have built enough crematoriums now. Now if the UP public wants schools and hospitals to be developed in their state, they should vote for the Aam Aadmi Party. All the BJP can do is build crematoriums and arrange for reasons to visit said crematoriums by killing their own people," Kejriwal said.

While addressing two Jansabhas in Khalilabad and Rudhauli, he said that it is due to the BJP that people see dead bodies floating in Ganga river. "It is because of BJP's Yogi Government that India faces ridicule on a global scale. Only the AAP can build world class hospitals in UP like it has in Delhi," he said.

The Delhi CM further said that AAP runs a government whose only religion is honesty. He said that the government-run schools in Delhi have children of judges, officers and labourers all sit together and receive equally good education.

As a part of the AAP's election campaigns, Kejriwal addressed people and said that it appears that the people of Khalilabad have chosen their younger brother Subodh Yadav as their MLA today itself as a large number of people had gathered there. While praising the Delhi Model, he asked people to question how many schools did Yogi Adityanath build in all of UP and the answer would be none.

He further said that his party-led government has built countless government hospitals and Mohalla Clinics throughout the state. "Now if a person falls sick in Delhi, be it a minor disease or a fatal one requiring 70-80 lakhs worth of treatment, the expenses are all borne by the Delhi Government. Should the same reform take place in Uttar Pradesh or not? Only the Aam Aadmi Party is upto the task of bringing this about,"

he said.

Kejriwal also promised that if his party is voted to power, it will provide Rs 1000 per month to each woman and unemployment allowance to all youths. Along with that the newly formed government will also supply 24x7 free electricity

as well.