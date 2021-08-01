Kejriwal discusses Punjab elections

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal met party's Punjab state leaders and MLAs on Sunday to discuss upcoming state Assembly elections. The AAP convenor and the state leaders discussed their strategies and areas that require more focus from the party.



Kejriwal took stock of the performance of AAP's MLAs in Punjab and took stock of village and booth level progress report from each constituency. In the meeting, AAP's Punjab State Convenor and MP Bhagwant Mann said that the party will improve on its lacking from 2017 and fight the 2022 elections strongly. Several MLAs recommended that the party should think of naming a CM face soon, to which the CM agreed and an announcement is expected soon from the party.

The party will rise above politics and serve the farmers of the country who have been distressed because of the farm laws, the CM apprised the local leaders.

The attendees of the meeting included Mann, Punjab's Leader of Opposition and MLA Harpal Singh Cheema, Punjab-unit Incharge and MLA Jarnail Singh and Punjab-unit Co-Incharge Raghav Chadha.

The discussion revolved around the strategy for 2022 Punjab elections with the CM taking stock of the work done at each booth level. "Everyone honestly explained their metrics like a family and explained how they were working towards improving on areas they were lacking in the past. The party will work on the issues on which it was lacking during the 2017 election and we will fight the 2022 elections strongly," Mann said.

"All the MLAs are very happy because of our performance in the state. Kejriwal is very happy with how the MLAs of AAP who have been elected by the people of Punjab are working as per the wishes of people of Punjab," he added.

The leaders also talked about the farmers' issues at length and stated that the Delhi Government has taken a resolution to get the 3 Farm Laws repealed.

"We should rise above politics and help the farmers who have been distressed for a long time now. The Delhi Government is already working towards that cause. We hope to do so in Punjab as well," Mann said in a statement.

Kejriwal is the chief and AAP is in the opposition in Punjab so he will be regularly visiting the state in the coming days, he added.