Kejriwal attacks Channi over illegal sand mining

Chandigarh: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday attacked his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi over illegal sand mining following ED raids at several places, including the premises of a person said to be a relative of the chief minister.



It is sad that a relative of chief minister is being raided for (illegal) sand mining, said Kejriwal after landing at the airport here. He said AAP leader Raghav Chadha had even shown how illegal sand mining was taking place in Channi's own assembly constituency -- Chamkaur Sahib.

Despite uncovering it, the chief minister did not take action and even tried to justify it. It is clear that he (CM) and his family are involved in illegal sand mining. What can be expected for Punjab's future from a person whose family is involved in illegal mining, he said.

We have been repeatedly saying that in his (Channi) cabinet, there are people who are involved in illegal sand mining and Channi sahab himself is giving patronage to them, alleged Kejriwal.

Why Channi sahab did not throw them out from the cabinet? Why he kept them in the cabinet, he asked.