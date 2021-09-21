Kejriwal: 80% jobs for locals if AAP voted to power in Goa

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has promised the people of Goa employment to every youth and that 80 percent of jobs will be reserved for the youth if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is formed.



Kejriwal visited Goa in his resolve to woo the voters there reiterating that he is not a 'neta' but an 'Aam Aadmi' who understands the problems faced by the common man. He announced his guarantee of providing employment to every youth if the Aam Aadmi Party government is formed in the state.

The CM while addressing the people said that Rs 3,000 per month will be given to one youth of the family till they get employed and Rs 5,000 per month to families left unemployed because of the shutdown of tourism and mining.

If an AAP Government is formed in Goa it will establish a Skill University in Goa to empower the youth and aim to make the youth job-providers and not job seekers as the government has done in the Capital with the DSEU.

The CM further said that his party will bring an end to nepotism in government jobs which will be made available to the common man if his party comes to power.

"Goa needs the intent and honesty of the Aam Aadmi Party. This is Kejriwal's commitment –if I guarantee something, I make sure that I deliver it. I am no 'neta', I don't know how to do politics. I am an 'Aam Aadmi'. I understand the pains of the public," he said.

The AAP Convenor had earlier announced free electricity up to 300 units to every family and free electricity to farmers, waiver of old bills and 24 hours electricity supply under the party's first guarantee with the second guarantee being made on Tuesday.

"Goan youth can easily get employment, but they need AAP's honest government with a will to reform the state to make it happen," Kejriwal said.

He stated that Goa has exquisite landscapes, but political parties have completely destroyed the state and further added that he is happy that the BJP is copying the Delhi Model in Goa to give free water and doorstep delivery of services as the elections come near and the people should only elect the original and not faulty duplicates.

"Not a gigantic task to allot funds to public welfare if you have the intent and will to be honest," Kejriwal said. "Goans told us that you need ties with MLAs and ministers if you want a government job in Goa. We will bring an end to this regime," he added.