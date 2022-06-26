Keep learning throughout life: Khattar
chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that experience and training are as necessary as being literate. He said that life is all about learning and we should try to learn throughout life, however, training and hard work are two essential ingredients that ensure growth.
Deputy Commissioner, Additional Deputy Commissioner and SDM level officers from different districts of the state participated in this training imparted by Commissioner, Gurugram Division Rajeev Ranjan. This training programme was organized at the Mini Secretariat of Gurugram.
The Chief Minister said that during the 34 years of his life spanning from year 1980 to the year 2014, training has been an interesting subject for him. He said that knowledge gained from books is not sufficient and doesn't make one successful, however, training is necessary to get maximum output in minimum time with limited resources.
The Chief Minister elaborated that a person who lives with the misconception that he knows everything misses out on opportunities to move ahead in life.
