Keep learning throughout life: Khattar

BY MPost25 Jun 2022 6:14 PM GMT

chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that experience and training are as necessary as being literate. He said that life is all about learning and we should try to learn throughout life.

Deputy Commissioner, Additional Deputy Commissioner and SDM level officers from different districts of the state participated in this training imparted by Commissioner, Gurugram Division Rajeev Ranjan.

