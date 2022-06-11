Keep faith in your abilities and move forward, says Prez Ram Nath Kovind

Shimla: President of India Ram Nath Kovind said that education was a cornerstone for building a nation and thus, there is a need for enhancing intellectual skills of the students, apart from imparting an education aimed to strengthen moral values and character.



Addressing 6th annual convocation of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh at Dharamshala on Friday, the President said that the youth have played an important role in the development of all leading countries of the world. He exhorted the youths, especially women to enroll their effective role in the field of education. It will help in the development of the society.

The President said that opportunities are available in front of youth in many fields and the youth of India have capabilities to utilize these opportunities.

"What is required is keeping faith in their abilities and moving forward," he said. The President added that the convocation was an occasion to complete their formal education, but learning would continue throughout their life. They should be ready to learn from everyone, at every step, he said. He said students should always remember that society has contributed in some way or the other to what they have achieved so far. This is society's debt on them. They must be prepared to pay for it. How they will pay it, when they will pay it, it is up to them. He said that he has full confidence in the wisdom of the educated, disciplined and determined youth power of India.

The President also referred to National Education Policy 2020 and appreciated the Central University of Himachal Pradesh in taking new initiatives to implement its recommendations. The President presented Gold Medals to ten meritorious students

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, in his address, said that student life was an important phase which helps in overall development of our personality and hone creative potential. Thakur said that the Central University would soon have its own campus to facilitate the faculty and students of the University.

Vice Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh Central University Prof. S.P Bansal welcomed the President and other dignitaries and presented the progress report of the University.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur was also present at the occasion. The President of India ,who will have a night stay at Dharamshala will fly to Rohtang Tunnel on Saturday for a one day visit.

The police have made elaborate security arrangements at Kullu-Manali and Lahaul, which are witnessing a huge rush of the tourists. The tourists are likely to kept at bay during the President's visit from the Rohtang Tunnel while many tourists activities like hot balloon flying and paragliding will remain banned to ensure security.