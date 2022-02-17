KCR to meet Uddhav Thackeray on Feb 20

Hyderabad: Ruling TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would meet his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray on February 20 as part of his campaign against the BJP's alleged anti-people policies.

Thackeray, the president of Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena, telephoned Rao on Wednesday and invited him to Mumbai, a Telangana CMO release said.

Thackeray announced "complete support" to Rao's "fight" against the BJP's alleged anti-people policies and to uphold federal spirit, it said.

Thackeray proposed that the future course of action on the issue be discussed when Rao meets him.

Appreciating Rao's efforts, Thackeray pointed out that the former has "raised his voice at the right time to protect the nation from divisive forces", the release said.