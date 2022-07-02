KCR skips receiving PM Modi for the third time
hyderabad: A political blame game emerged after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao refused to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday upon his arrival at Hyderabad's Begumpet airport for the third time in six months.
KCR had earlier remained absent during the PM's visit to Hyderabad in February, whereas in May he had flown to Bengaluru when PM Modi visited the state. However, the chief minister received Opposition's joint presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha at the airport on the same day, just a couple of hours before PM Modi landed. While referring to this, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Smriti Irani said, " It is very unfortunate! Telangana CM KCR just not insulted an individual but also an institution. He jeopardised the integrity of the constitution. Politics may be a circus for KCR's party, but for BJP workers it is a medium for social emancipation and nation-building."
While the KCR's Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party leaders claimed that protocol requires only one state representative to extend an invitation to the PM. The state's animal husbandry and fisheries minister T Srinivas Yadav, who received PM Modi from the airport, later asserted, "Why should the CM himself receive him? As per the protocol, a state representative is supposed to go and give an invitation. So, I went there to receive him as a minister."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Hyderabad to attend BJP's National Executive meeting, on July 2 and 3.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Bumrah slams Broad for most expensive over in Test history2 July 2022 7:13 PM GMT
Wimbledon: Aussie De Minaur beats Broady to enter 4th round2 July 2022 7:12 PM GMT
Veterans laud Pant's 'special ton under pressure'2 July 2022 7:11 PM GMT
With Alexia Putellas, Spain try to break through at women's Euro2 July 2022 7:11 PM GMT
CAB grants No Objection Certificate to Wriddhiman Saha2 July 2022 7:10 PM GMT