KCR likely to unveil national agenda

Hyderabad: The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti's 21st Foundation Day here on Wednesday is likely to spell out the party's roadmap ahead of next year's Assembly polls and its supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao's national role amidst his efforts to cobble up an anti-BJP front to take on the saffron party juggernaut in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Rao is slated to address the workers at the meeting.

The event is also expected to mark the sounding of the poll bugle for the 2023 state assembly polls, with the ruling party setting its eyes for a third straight term since coming to power in 2014, when the state came into existence.

Rao will address party workers and members on the 21st foundation day and is likely to unveil its national agenda.

TRS, established on April 27, 2001 to seek the formation of an independent Telangana state, achieved its objective on June 2, 2014 with the bifurcation of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

During the day-long celebrations at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) in the city, the party will showcase its strength, the Telangana development model, and achievements of the TRS government in the last seven years.

As per the schedule, the TRS supremo will kickstart the celebrations by hoisting the party flag around 10.30 am, followed by delivery of a welcome address and introduction of 11 resolutions including one on national and state political situation.