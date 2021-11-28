KCR asks Centre to leave its duel policy on procurement of paddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao opined that due to the Central government's unclear and often confusing policies, the farming community in Telangana state and agriculture sector in the country is facing problems.

The CM demanded that at least now the Centre should declare Nation's Comprehensive Food Grains Procurement policy. He reiterated that the TRS is committed to protect the interests of the Telangana farmers and the agri sector and for this, Parliament as the Platform they would exert pressure on the Centre on the matter.

The TRS Parliamentary Board meeting held here at Pragathi Bhavan under the chairmanship of KCR has advised the Centre to leave its duel and illogical policy on the procurement of paddy in the Telangana state. The CM advised and guided the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members on how to raise their voices and make the Centre to give clarity on the procurement of paddy in the state in both the Houses.

