Millennium Post
Home > Nation > 'Kavach' on 2 routes of Railways
Nation

'Kavach' on 2 routes of Railways

BY MPost14 Jun 2022 9:10 PM GMT

New Delhi: The Railways will armour 3,000 km of its network covering the Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah routes with the protection system Kavach at an estimated cost of Rs 1000 crore to prevent train collisions, officials said on Tuesday. Kavach is being promoted by the Railways as the world's cheapest automatic train collision protection system.

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X
X