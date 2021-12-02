Kaushal takes charge as 35th CS of Haryana

Chandigarh: The newly appointed Chief Secretary of Haryana, Sanjeev Kaushal, today took charge as the 35th Chief Secretary of Haryana. While speaking on the occasion, he said that it is a matter of great pride for him to be appointed as the Chief Secretary. He added that his priority is to provide more strength to the system in order to resolve the issues of the comman man in a time bound manner.

It is worth mentioning that Sanjeev Kaushal has left an indelible mark of his working style while holding important positions as Deputy Commissioner of Districts, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister and Financial Commissioner. A jovial and soft-spoken officer who is also known as powerful generator & communicator of ideas. His art of working as a team with his fellow colleagues, subordinate and senior officers leaves everyone impressed.