Kashmir: 6 terror suspects arrested

Srinagar: Security forces arrested six terror suspects, including two active militants and three 'hybrid terrorists' in three operations in Kashmir, officials said on Friday.



The two active militants are linked to Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and they were arrested from Baramulla district, a police spokesman said. The arrested Irshad Ahmad Mir, a categorised militant, and Zahid Bashir, are residents of Nehalpora in Pattan area, he said. Incriminating materials, two Chinese pistols, 18 live rounds and two magazines were recovered from their possession.

Two other 'hybrid terrorists', also linked to LeT, were arrested at a checkpoint jointly set up by the police, the Central Reserve Police Force and the army at Gurseer in Sopore area of Baramulla district on Thursday night, he said.

Faizan Ahmad Paul, a resident of Shopian, and Muzamil Rashid Mir from resident of Pulwama were in search of an opportunity to carry out attacks on security forces as well as civilians, the spokesperson claimed.