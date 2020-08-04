Karti tests +ve, 6 staff at K'taka CM's office hit by virus

Chennai/Bengaluru: Lok Sabha MP and son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, Karti, on Monday, said he has tested positive for COVID-19.



"I have just tested positive for #Covid. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice I am under home quarantine. I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol," he said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, six employees at the Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's office have tested positive for COVID-19, official sources said on Monday.

After the Chief Minister tested positive, his office and residence were sanitised. Besides, contact tracing was done during which the six of his staff members were confirmed to have contracted the virus, the sources said.

However, Governor Vajubhai Vala and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, whom the Chief Minister had met on July 31, have tested negative. Officials said random tests were conducted at the Chief Minister's premises and the six were found infected. They included a gunman, a driver, and house-keeping staff. Yediyurappa was admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday night after testing positive. The hospital said he was doing well and clinically stable.

Meanwhile, two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ayodhya to lay the foundation stone for the construction of Ram Temple, another priest at Ram Janmabhoomi has tested positive for COVID-19. Assistant priest at Ram Janmabhoomi, Prem Kumar Tiwari was found infected with Coronavirus, days after four police personnel and 'seh pujari' tested positive. Chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das has tested negative for COVID-19, however, he has been kept away from the Puja as of now. With agency inputs