Karnataka HC stays actress Chythra Hallikeri's case against husband
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has stayed the proceedings in the FIR filed against businessman Balaji Pothraj and his father filed by actress Chythra Hallikeri.
The actress had filed the complaint against her husband, father in law and a bank manager for allegedly forging her signature and using her bank account without her knowledge.
Senior advocate M S Shyam Sundar, who appeared for Pothraj and his father submitted that Chythra is the estranged wife of the businessman and had filed a false complaint.
The court was told that the false complaint was filed after Balaji Pothraj instituted a divorce case against his wife. A single judge bench of the HC issued the interim order staying the proceedings.
Chythra had alleged in her complaint that her husband and father-in-law were managing an account in South India Bank in her name but without her knowledge. Loans and other financial transactions were allegedly transacted in her name.
