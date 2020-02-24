Karnataka CM yet to take a call on attending banquet for Trump
Bengaluru, Feb 24 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday said he has been invited for the banquet hosted for US President Donald Trump in New Delhi, but is yet to decide on attending it.
"I have been invited, but I have various engagements and work, let's see, I have not yet decided on what to do. It is true that I have got the invitation," he told reporters in the district headquarters town of Shivamogga.
On expectations from the Trump visit, he said, "Let's see, what all agreements happen in two days, President of a powerful and rich country like America visiting is not a normal thing. He (Trump) has said that he personally shares good relationship with PM Modi and has confidence in him...let's wait and see."
Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump and a high-level delegation, arrived in Ahmedabad around noon on Monday for a little less than 36-hour-long trip.
On Tuesday, the US President will meet Indian President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where a banquet will be hosted in his honour.
