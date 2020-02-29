Karnataka: Another Lingayat seer threatens to destabilise Yeddyurappa govt

Lingayat seer of Srishaila Saranga mutt warned Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa of mass resignations by BJP MLAs if Gulbarga MLA Dattatreya Patil Revoor is not appointed as a minister in the state cabinet.

Addressing a gathering of the Lingayat community in Kalaburgi district in North Karnataka on Friday, Sarangadhara Deshikendra Swami, the seer of Srishaila Saranga mutt said he wanted Yediyurappa to complete the tenure and the BJP to return to power in the next elections. But he went on to say that Yediyurappa will not be able to continue in the office if his demand to induct Revoor in the Cabinet is not fulfilled.

Dattatreya C Patil Revoor, a 37-year-old two-time legislator represents Kalaburagi South Legislative Assembly. "If Yediyurappa led government fails to induct Dattatraya Patil Revoor into the cabinet within a year then I can ask at least 10 BJP MLAs from Kalyana-Karnataka region to resign," Swami said.

"If Yediyurappa makes Revoor minister, his government will be in office for the next three years. If not, I will ask him (latter) also to resign, as does not need to be in politics anymore because he has a house, many acres of agricultural land, business and is very rich," he added.

Last month, Yediyurappa lost his temper at a public event after Lingayat seer Vachanananda Swami, who was sharing the stage with him, demanded ministerial berths for three legislators from the community.

Addressing the 'Hara Jatre' event in Harihar area of Davanagere district, Swami, the pontiff of Veerashaiva Lingayat Panchamasali Mutt, said, "There are 13 legislators from the community in the state. At least a minimum of three MLAs should be given ministerial berths. Former minister Murugesh Nirani helped you a lot, he must be given a minster post in the cabinet. If you don't give the post, whole Veerashaiva Lingayat Panchamasali community will withdraw the support."

Irked by his statement, Yediyurappa rose from his seat to leave the venue. "You should not speak in this manner. You can give suggestions but should not make such demands. If you continue to speak in this way, I will walk out of the event," Yediyurappa said while touching seer's feet. He was later pacified and persuaded by the seer to stay back. At the same time, the seer demanded that this was not his personal demand but of the community.

(Inputs from indianexpress.com)