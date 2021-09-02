Karnal SDM shifted

Chandigarh: Haryana on Wednesday transferred Karnal SDM Ayush Sinha, who allegedly ordered police to "break protesting farmers' head" during their protests against BJP's event. Sinha's name figures in list of 19 IAS and one HCS officers transferred on Wednesday.



He has been posted as additional secretary in Citizens Resources Information Department (CRID) that looks after the state government's Parivaar Pehchan Patra Department.

The 2018 batch officer's remarks had drawn a lot of flak and even the Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala had sought action against him.

The Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had, however, defended the officer and had said that the SDM's remarks in Karnal city had nothing to do with the incident at Bastara toll plaza where farmers clashed with the police.