Karnal: Khattar gives 21 development projects

chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday gave a bonanza of development projects to Karnal on Saturday. He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 21 development projects worth Rs 109 crores.



Speaking on the occasion, he said that it is a matter of great pleasure for district Karnal that out of 21 projects, laying the foundation stone of the new building of Zilla Parishad is the biggest project which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 35.50 crore. Development and Panchayats Minister Devender Singh Babli was also present on this occasion.

The Chief Minister said that a large area between the Western Yamuna Canal and Narwana Link Canals in Karnal remains deserted which has now been converted into a wonderful place after the construction of a park here.

With this construction, people of ward number 17, 18, 19, 20 of Karnal will get the facility of enjoying daily walk. This place has been constructed at a cost of Rs 7.28 crore. Similarly, laying foundation stone of projects in other assembly constituencies of Karnal district have been done including 12 development projects in Nilokheri assembly, 2 in Anshad, 3 in Karnal, 2 in Gharaunda and 2 in Indri.