Karnal: Khattar announces grant for temples

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday toured his Karnal Assembly segment and a couple of villages from the neighbouring Gharaunda assembly seat.



The Chief Minister was greeted with enthusiasm in the villages and congratulated for the all-around development of the state. The Chief Minister thanked the villagers and announced Rs. 51 lakh each for the construction of Langar Halls at two religious places in Kaimla and Araipura villages.

Addressing villagers at Kaimla, he announced Rs 51 lakh for the construction of Langar Hall in Langra Baba Mandir. The Chief Minister said that the work of beautification of all the ponds in the village will be done. These ponds will be cleaned and if needed, they will be emptied and desilted. To get rid of the problem of cow dung in the village, the Chief Minister said that a big biogas plant will be set up for the neighboring villages. Due to the installation of the biogas plant, no additional cow dung will be disposed of in the ponds. This will also keep the ponds clean.

From Kaimla village, the convoy of the Chief Minister reached Araipura via Barsat, Jamalpur, Panori in Karnal. Hundreds of villagers showered flowers on the Chief Minister in all the four villages and he was accorded a warm welcome. Seeing the villagers, the Chief Minister stopped the convoy in each village and reached out to the people. The villagers thanked him on reaching here and also gave him complaints related to their problems.

Khattar also announced to give Rs 51 lakh for the Langar Hall at this place.