Kargil war: Point 5140 named as Gun Hill

New Delhi: To commemorate the victory of Indian Armed Forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the Gunners in "Operation Vijay", Point 5140 at Dras, in Kargil sector has been christened as 'Gun Hill.'



Regiment of Artillery of Indian Army, with lethal and accurate firepower, was able to have a telling effect on the enemy troops

and their defences including Point 5140, which was the key factor in early completion of operations.

On behalf of the Regiment of Artillery, a wreath was laid by Lieutenant General TK Chawla, Director General of Artillery at Kargil War Memorial, Dras, alongwith Veteran Gunners who had participated in the operation.