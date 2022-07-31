Millennium Post
Home > Nation > Kargil war: Point 5140 named as Gun Hill
Nation

Kargil war: Point 5140 named as Gun Hill

BY Team MP30 July 2022 7:05 PM GMT
Kargil war: Point 5140 named as Gun Hill
X

teamNew Delhi: To commemorate the victory of Indian Armed Forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the Gunners in "Operation Vijay", Point 5140 at Dras, in Kargil sector has been christened as 'Gun Hill.'

Regiment of Artillery of Indian Army, with lethal and accurate firepower, was able to have a telling effect on the enemy troops

and their defences including Point 5140, which was the key factor in early completion of operations.

On behalf of the Regiment of Artillery, a wreath was laid by Lieutenant General TK Chawla, Director General of Artillery at Kargil War Memorial, Dras, alongwith Veteran Gunners who had participated in the operation.

Team MP

Team MP


Next Story
Share it
X
X