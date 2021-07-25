Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations commence at Dras

Dras (Kargil): The celebrations of 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas commenced at Kargil War Memorial, Dras on Sunday.

Early in the morning, a special event narrating the stories of Operation VIJAY was organized by the Army at Lamochen near Dras where an account of the epic battles on Tololing, Tiger Hill, Pt 4875 and other prominent features was narrated with these very landmarks visible to the audience in front of their eyes.

A number of military personnel including the gallantry award winners and families of Kargil War Heroes attended the event. The narration took everyone down the memory lane showcasing the daring feat achieved by the valiant soldiers of Indian Army.

Later in the day, the venue of the celebrations shifted to the Kargil War Memorial. A Fusion Military Band put up a display which was followed by a solemn 'Beating the Retreat' Ceremony and a Memorial Service, where the attendees paid silent tribute to the fallen Heroes. At the memorial, 559 Lamps were also lit, which were a symbolic reminder of lives sacrificed by 559 bravehearts for the nation.

The last event of the day was, 'A Twilight with Brave Hearts', with the soldiers at Polo Ground, Dras. In a special tribute to the heroes of Kargil War, musician Aman Chandra enthralled the audience with his musical performance during the eve.