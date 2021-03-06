Kannauj's fragrance now in herbal beauty products

New Delhi: Following a rise in the demand for ayurvedic medicines, the trend of using herbs in beauty products has started gaining steam in the country as chemical-based cosmetic products, which have severe side effects, are proving a bane for the consumers.



According to the researches of government agencies, it has come to the fore that there are several entrepreneurs as well as cosmetic manufacturing companies that have launched beauty products based on the herbal formulations.

In addition to it, a Kannauj-based Fragrance and Flavour Development Centre (FFDC), which is under the Union Ministry of Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises (MSME), has prepared a natural face serum and fragrance and the FFDC has transferred the technology to the herbal pharma manufacturer AIMIL Pharmaceutics that has launched completely ayurvedic beauty products Ayouthveda.

Prior to the development of the herbal fragrance by Kannauj-based FFDC, the DRDO has also developed aloe vera-based face cream for jawans deployed at different posts of Siachen as cream has been found helpful in protecting the skins of army personals.

Notably, the rise in cases of skin problems due to use of synthetic-based cosmetic items has created a promising market for herbal-based beauty care products.

As per the director of AIMIL Pharma Dr Sanchit Sharma, the skin cream made of aloe vera has healing ailments. Similarly, anti-hair fall tonic is blended with 42 therapeutic botanicals such as shikakai, bhringraj, pudina, onion and tulsi that have known rejuvenation and nourishment properties, while vagitone intimate hygiene wash meant for intimate hygiene of women is the formulation of sphatic, amla, ghrit kumara (aloe vera), green tea, haridra among others, he said.