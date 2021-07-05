Kalimpong district gets a Pedong Block

Darjeeling: The process of bifurcation of blocks was initiated in the Kalimpong district with the Pedong block becoming functional from Monday.

Incidentally the Kalimpong II block that consisted of 13 Gram Panchayats has been bifurcated with the Pedong block consisting of 6 GPs.

"The Pedong block has become operational from Monday. It will consist of Lingsey, Lingseykha, Kagey, Kasyong, Sakyong and Pedong GPs" stated R Vimala, District Magistrate, Kalimpong.

Kaushik Chakravarty took charge as the Block Development Officer on Monday. "At present the office will function from the existing Pedong GP office. We are awaiting the approval for starting construction of a new block office. For the time being, as the bifurcation process is not complete yet, both the BDOs of Pedong and Kalimpong II will oversee the functioning of this new block," stated the District Magistrate.

Incidentally Kalimpong was upgraded from a sub division of the Darjeeling district to a full fledged district on 14th February 2017. It then consisted of three blocks namely Kalimpong I, Kalimpong II and Gorubathan. Bifurcation of blocks has been a long standing demand of the public for the purpose of smooth and speedy administration.