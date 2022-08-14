Kalimpong braces for 3-day I-Day celebrations

Darjeeling: Kalimpong has reasons to celebrate. After tiding over two years of pandemic-induced lockdowns, finally the town is all set to commemorate Independence day with celebrations beginning from August 14. It is a two day affair in this Hill town but this year celebrations would begin on the eve of Independence day and continue till August 16.



"From early days Kalimpong has been known for the two day long celebrations. This year we have three days with Independence Day eve commemorations. All the hotels are packed to capacity. People from Bhutan, Sikkim and even Nepal arrive to watch the commemorations," stated Binay Ghising, Convenor of the Independence Day Celebration Committee.

Preparations are going on in full swing for the mega event. As many as 21 schools are taking part in this year's parade. Following a "Prabhat Feri" at 5:30 am, the main event will commence at 8:30 am on Monday. There will be a parade and band display at the Mela Ground in Kalimpong following which they will take to the Dal Bahadur Giri road popular as the Main Road.

The school band members of Kumudini Homes will be felicitated along with Padmashree Kazi Singh, eminent Madal player. The school band of Kumudini Homes had recently represented India at the Basel Tattoo in Switzerland, the world's second largest annual show featuring military bands, display teams and musicians. It was the only school band in the history of the Basel Tattoo. Cultural

shows and football matches will also form part of the celebrations.

On August 16, a 7-school band display competition will be held along with cultural programmes and football finals. Thousands of people line up on the road sides and roof tops to watch the parade. Food Stalls will be put up all along the route.

"As in previous years there will be restriction in vehicular movement including two wheelers from 6am to 4pm from different points to the town. Diversions have been chalked out. The Army authorities and Military Police have also been briefed accordingly," stated Aparajita Rai, Superintendent of Police, Kalimpong.