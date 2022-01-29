Jyoti Arora, Pankaj Mehta take oath as info commissioners

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday administered the oath of office and allegiance to Jyoti Arora and Pankaj Mehta as State Information Commissioners. Both the newly appointed State Information Commissioners took oath in Hindi at a function held at Haryana Niwas today.



Cooperation Minister, Dr. Banwari Lal, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Kamlesh Dhanda, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Anoop Dhanak also remained present on this occasion.

Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister D. S. Dhesi, Additional Chief Secretary Amit Jha, Additional Chief Secretary Anand Mohan Sharan, Additional Chief Secretary Raja Sekhar Vundru, Principal Secretary G. Anupama, Pankaj Agarwal, Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Dr. Amit Agrawal, many senior officers and family members of the State Information Commissioners who took oath were present.