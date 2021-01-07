Justice Malimath takes charge at HP High Court

Shimla: Justice Ravi Malimath on Thursday assumed the charge as Judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.



He was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy in a simple but impressive ceremony held in the High Court of Himachal Pradesh. Before this, Justice Ravi Malimath was serving as the acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Uttarakhand.

Those who were present at the occasion included Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, Justice Sureshwar Thakur, Justice Vivek Singh Thakur, Justice Ajay Mohan Goel, Justice Sandeep Sharma, Justice Chandra Bhusan Barowalia, Justice Anoop Chitkara and Justice Jyotsana Rewal Dua.

With his taking over the charge, the strength of the judges at Himachal Pradesh High Court has risen to 10.

The Registrar General Virender Singh conducted the proceedings.

Born on May 25, 1962, Justice Malimath was enrolled as an advocate in 1987 at Bangalore and practiced in Constitutional, Civil, Criminal, Labour and Service matters, mainly at Karnataka High Court, Bangalore. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of the High Court of Karnataka on February 18, 2008 and permanent Judge on February 17, 2010.

He was transferred to the High Court of Uttarakhand in March 2020 and was appointed as Acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Uttarakhand on July 28, 2020. Advocate General Ashok Sharma, Chairman of Bar Council of Himachal Pradesh Ramakant Sharma, president of the HP High Court Bar Association N S Chandel, Additional Solicitor General of India Rajesh Sharma and Dr Baldev Singh, Registrar(Vigilance) were also present on the occasion.