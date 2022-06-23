Justice A A Sayed takes over as Himachal CJ
shimla: Justice Amjad Ahtesham Sayed, a senior judge at Bombay High Court was sworn in as Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court here on Thursday.
He was administered the oath of office by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in a simple but impressive ceremony held at Raj Bhawan.
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, senior ministers and leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri were also present at the ceremony.
The ceremony took place at the Darbar Hall of the Raj Bhawan.
Earlier Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh conducted the proceedings of the oath ceremony and read out the Warrant of Appointment issued by the President of India.
Later at a full court reference held in the High Court, Justice Sayed said that he felt deeply honoured to be the 27th Chief Justice of this prestigious High Court, which has produced many eminent jurists, who later on adorned the Bench of the Supreme Court.
"Judiciary plays a vital role in upholding constitutional values and morality and Judges are under oath to impart justice to all its citizens," he said and stressed that delivery of easy accessible, speedy and cost effective justice, especially to the poor and needy was need of the hour," he said and called upon the state and district legal services authorities to identify all such litigants who deserve to be provided free legal aid.
Born on January 21, 1961, Justice Sayed had obtained a degree of Bachelors in law from Bombay University in 1984.
