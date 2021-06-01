Juhi Chawla moves HC against 5G technology, hearing on June 2

New Delhi: Actress-environmentalist Juhi Chawla Monday approached the Delhi High Court against the setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country, raising issues related to the radiation impact on citizens, animals, flora and fauna.



The plea, which claims that these 5G plans threaten to provoke serious, irreversible effects on humans and permanent damage to the earth's ecosystems, came up for hearing before Justice C Hari Shankar who transferred the lawsuit to another bench for hearing on June 2.

The suit, filed by Chawla and two others, has said if the telecommunications industry's plans for 5G come to fruition, no person, animal, bird, insect and plant on earth will be able to avoid exposure, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to levels of RF radiation that are 10x to 100x times greater than what exists today.

The suit, filed through advocate Deepak Khosla, has sought a direction to the authorities to certify to the public at large that how 5G technology is safe to humans, animals and every type of living organism, flora and fauna. This suit will reveal a complete sell-out by the regulatory agencies who, statutorily, have been tasked to protect the health and life of the public, but whose actions reveal an utter derogation of their own statutory duty in order to advance private interests..., the plea has alleged.

Since prevention' is well-accepted to be far better than cure', immediate measures must be taken to protect humanity and the environment, in accordance with ethical imperatives as well as formal international agreements, before such harm is actually unleashed, it said.

The plea said that in April 2019, Brussels became the first major city in the world to halt any further steps in the 5G rollout on account of health hazards.

In fact, as recently as on May 5, 2021 (that is, less than a week ago), the Parliament of Belgium, still not willing to allow 5G rollout in Brussels, invited 45 ordinary citizens drawn at random to address it on their concerns, assuring them that the 5G roll-out will not be permitted till they are heard by Parliament and their concerns are properly and fully addressed, it said.