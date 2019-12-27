JU students 'rusticate' chancellor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Kolkata: On the warpath with West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, students of Jadavpur University on Thursday "rusticated" him as the chancellor over his stand on a host of issues, including the contentious Citizenship Act.

In an "open letter" that addressed Dhankhar as 'Ex- Chancellor', two students' bodies–Arts Faculty Students Union (AFSU) and Faculty of Engineering and Technology Students Union (FETSU)–said he was being "rusticated" from his position of the chancellor.

The letter alleged that the governor was present on university premises in the evening of September 19 "along with miscreants who hurled bombs, sexually assaulted women and vandalised sections of the university".

It claimed Dhankhar arrived uninvited to JU on December 22.

"We have investigated your behaviour and motives and come to the conclusion that they are shameless attempts to seek attention from students, thereby wasting our valuable time," the letter said.

The letter said as part of the ongoing "evaluation" of university officials by students, the governor was asked a number of questions about the NRC, National Population Register, CAA and the violence targeting students, including Muslims, and his response was found "unsatisfactory".

"Keeping the above in mind, you are being informed of your rustication from the position of Chancellor of JU. The students' body of Jadavpur University has also decided to disown you from the position of the Hon'ble Governor of West Bengal," the letter, made available to media, said.

A report card that was attached to the letter, described Dhankhar's general knowledge as "less than satisfactory" and said his sense of history was "nil", and overall character "spineless".

"This is our rustication of Mr Dhankhar in a symbolic manner as chancellor of a premier institution like JU which has always encouraged liberal space and inclusiveness", Ashushi Paul, head of the SFI's Jadavpur University unit, said. SFI is the students front of the CPI-M.

It also accused Dhankhar of "stirring up violence" against students at the university which followed the "party line of Bhartiya Janata Party".

JU Vice Chancellor Suranjan Das did not take phone calls when PTI tried to reach him for a response. The governor, who has had frequent run-ins with the Mamata Banerjee government and JU students, was shown black flags on Monday when he had gone to the campus to attend a meeting of the University Court, the university's highest decision

making body.